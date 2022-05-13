Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2014 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
