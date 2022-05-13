5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)