Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 31, 2023.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "The Royal Castle in Warsaw" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2014 "The Royal Castle in Warsaw", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

