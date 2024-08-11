Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2017 "Central Industrial District" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2017 "Central Industrial District", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2017 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search