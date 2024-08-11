5 Zlotych 2017 MW "Central Industrial District" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2017 "Central Industrial District" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 887 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1)