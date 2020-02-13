Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 38,424,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

