Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search