5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 893 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3)