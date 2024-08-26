Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2018

Circulation coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 2018 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2018 MW
2 Zlote 2018 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2018 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2018 MW
1 Zloty 2018 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2018 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2018 MW
50 Groszy 2018 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2018 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2018 MW
20 Groszy 2018 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2018 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2018 MW
10 Groszy 2018 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 2018 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Reverse 2018 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
2018 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Average price 29000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 500 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
500 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
200 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2018 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2018 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
200 Zlotych 2018 90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Zloty 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Reverse 1 Zloty 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
1 Zloty 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Average price
Sales
0 3

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
100 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 50 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
50 Zlotych 2018 Henry III Valois
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2018 Battle of Hodow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2018 Battle of Hodow
20 Zlotych 2018 Battle of Hodow
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2018 Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2018 Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa
20 Zlotych 2018 Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
10 Zlotych 2018 MW Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'
10 Zlotych 2018 MW August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans
10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Fryderyk Skarbek
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Fryderyk Skarbek
10 Zlotych 2018 Fryderyk Skarbek
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków
10 Zlotych 2018 760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 We Poles, proud and free: 1918-2018
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 We Poles, proud and free: 1918-2018
10 Zlotych 2018 We Poles, proud and free: 1918-2018
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw
10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow
10 Zlotych 2018 125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
10 Zlotych 2018 Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'
10 Zlotych 2018 Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising
10 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising
Average price
Sales
0 6

Bimetallic commemorative coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
5 Zlotych 2018 100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 5

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2018 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2018 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 2018 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
