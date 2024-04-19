Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4903 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

