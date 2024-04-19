10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Outbreak of the Wielkopolskie Uprising". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4903 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6)