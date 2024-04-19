Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2018 "Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "Hieronim Dekutowski 'Zapora'". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4905 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
