10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Stefan Batory Junior and Senior High School in Warsaw". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)