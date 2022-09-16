Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Sklepnumizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 217,7 g
  • Pure silver (6,9922 oz) 217,4823 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 1,918

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2719 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2018 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search