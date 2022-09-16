Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2719 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2641 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search