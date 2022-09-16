100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924A sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)