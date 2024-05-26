20 Zlotych 2018 "Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2018 "Boratynka. Tymf of John Casimir Vasa". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5844 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)