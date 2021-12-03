Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395273 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search