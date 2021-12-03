Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2018 MW "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395273 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 185. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "August Emil Fieldorf 'Nil'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
