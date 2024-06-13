50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7)