Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,20 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

