Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,20 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
