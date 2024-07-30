Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 217,7 g
- Pure gold (6,9985 oz) 217,6782 g
- Diameter 27,85 mm
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2018 Zlotych
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
