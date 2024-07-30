Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 217,7 g
  • Pure gold (6,9985 oz) 217,6782 g
  • Diameter 27,85 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2018 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

