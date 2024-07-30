2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2018 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3275 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 110,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)