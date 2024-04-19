10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395280 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1)