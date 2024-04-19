Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395280 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

