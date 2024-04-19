Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395280 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "Ignacy Jan Paderewski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search