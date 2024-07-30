200 Zlotych 2018 MW "Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2018 "Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390429 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)