200 Zlotych 2018 MW "Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2018 "Polish Olympic Team - PyeongChang 2018" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390429 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
