Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390430 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

