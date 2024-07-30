Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390430 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2018 "90th Anniversary of the Greater Poland Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
