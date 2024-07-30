Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 600
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2018 "Henry III Valois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
