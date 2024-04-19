Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2018 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search