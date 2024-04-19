Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
