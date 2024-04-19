20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2018 "Battle of Hodow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6526 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)