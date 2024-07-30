1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3073 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3)