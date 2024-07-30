Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
- Diameter 50 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 2018
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2018 "100th Anniversary of Poland's Independence". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3073 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
6039 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5551 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
