10 Zlotych 2018 "760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "760th Anniversary of the Shooting Society - Sharpshooters’ Fraternity in Kraków". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395276 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1)