Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2018
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

