10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) Service NGC (1)