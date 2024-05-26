Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "100th Anniversary of the Military Effort of Polish Americans". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3397 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
