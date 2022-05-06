10 Zlotych 2018 "125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place December 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1)