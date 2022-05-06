Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2018 "125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2018 "125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place December 3, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2018 "125th Anniversary of the Juliusz Slowacki Theatre in Cracow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
