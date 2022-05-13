Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "25 years of freedom" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
