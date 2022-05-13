Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "25 years of freedom" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2014 "25 years of freedom", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
