5 Zlotych 2014 MW "25 years of freedom" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2014 "25 years of freedom" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)