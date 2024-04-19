10 Zlotych 2015 MW "150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (4)