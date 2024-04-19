Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2015 MW "150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2015 "150th Anniversary of the Birth of Kazimierz Przerwa-Tetmajer" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
