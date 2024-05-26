20 Zlotych 2015 MW "The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (8) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service GCN (3) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Stare Monety (4)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)