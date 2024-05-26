Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2015 MW "The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2015
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2015 "The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Stare Monety (4)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2015 "The half grosz of Ladislas Jagiello", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search