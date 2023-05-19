50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)