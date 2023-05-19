Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search