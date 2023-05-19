Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary's Basilica in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 675 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary's Basilica in Krakow" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary's Basilica in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2020 "700 years of the Consecration of St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

