50 Zlotych 2017 MW "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2017 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

