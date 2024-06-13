Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2013 "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1605 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1030 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wenceslaus II of Bohemia" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
