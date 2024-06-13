50 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2013 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210092 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (19)