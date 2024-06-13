50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AG (2)