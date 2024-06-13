Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Tempus (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search