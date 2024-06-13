Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2020 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

