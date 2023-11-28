Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
