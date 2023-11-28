Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Numis poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of Poland’s Wedding to the Baltic Sea", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2020 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 50 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search