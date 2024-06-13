Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2014 "Louis I of Hungary" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210095 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50 Zlotych 2014 MW "Louis I of Hungary" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2014 "Louis I of Hungary", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

