10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210706 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4)