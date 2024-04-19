Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 10,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2974 oz) 9,25 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210706 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "100th Anniversary of the Apparitions of Fatima", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

