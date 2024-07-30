200 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390428 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)