Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Roman Dmowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place April 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "Roman Dmowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
