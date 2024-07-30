Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 390427 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

