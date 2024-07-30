Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2017 MW "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2017 "200th Anniversary of the Ossolinski National Institute" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 390427 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
