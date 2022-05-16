Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353627 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Wola and Ochota Massacres", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
