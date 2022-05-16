Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353627 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Wola and Ochota Massacres", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2017 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search