10 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "The Wola and Ochota Massacres" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353627 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5)