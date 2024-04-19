Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "100th Anniversary of the Polish National Committee" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "100th Anniversary of the Polish National Committee" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place October 21, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "100th Anniversary of the Polish National Committee", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
