Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "70th Anniversary of 'Kultura Paryska' Magazine" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "70th Anniversary of 'Kultura Paryska' Magazine" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
