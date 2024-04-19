10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Feliks Selmanowicz 'Zagonczyk'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "Feliks Selmanowicz 'Zagonczyk'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) Service GCN (1)