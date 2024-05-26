20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "Battle of Zadworze" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)