20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "Battle of Zadworze" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

