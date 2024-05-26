Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "Battle of Zadworze" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "Battle of Zadworze" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2017 "Battle of Zadworze", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

