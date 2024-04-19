Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353630 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2017 "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search