20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353630 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8)