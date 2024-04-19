Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353630 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2017 "35th Anniversary of the Anti-communist Uprising in Lubin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

