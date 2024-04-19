Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Witold Pilecki 'Witold'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "Witold Pilecki 'Witold'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395267 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place July 4, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "Witold Pilecki 'Witold'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
