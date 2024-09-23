Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 2017 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 391,200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
