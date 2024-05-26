Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2017
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
