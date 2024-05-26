Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (13)
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2017 "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search