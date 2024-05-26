20 Zlotych 2017 MW "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "100 Ducats of Sigismund Vasa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

