Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2017 "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3123 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2017 MW "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2017 "Henryk Glapinski 'Klinga'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

