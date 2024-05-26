20 Zlotych 2017 MW "The thaler of Ladislas Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2017 "The thaler of Ladislas Vasa" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

