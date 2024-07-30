Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2017 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2017 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2017 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2017
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2017 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 504 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 500 Zlotych 2017 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 2017 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
