Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
  • Mintage PROOF 986

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2020
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2020 "100th Anniversary of the Birth of Saint John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2020 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search