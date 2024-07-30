Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 750
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2013
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2013 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6305 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4758 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2013 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search