Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 750

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2013 "Bolesław I the Brave" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 25,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6305 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4758 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Bolesław I the Brave" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2013 "Bolesław I the Brave", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2013 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 500 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search