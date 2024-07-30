Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure gold (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 2012
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8420 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3481 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
