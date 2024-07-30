Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8420 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4566 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3481 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

