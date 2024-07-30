500 Zlotych 2012 MW "UEFA European Football Championship" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2012 "UEFA European Football Championship" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8420 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

